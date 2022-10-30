Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.36.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.84.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

