Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,969 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.47% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 1,621.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter worth $218,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 2nd quarter worth $459,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJUN opened at $29.81 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $32.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.