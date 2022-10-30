Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $2,089,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $334.18 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.55.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

