Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,270 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 86.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $29.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49.

