Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CSSEP stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $27.93.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSSEP Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

