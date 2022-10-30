China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Update

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,198,800 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the September 30th total of 8,925,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 724,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.5 days.
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance
Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock remained flat at $0.44 on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.
About China Petroleum & Chemical
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Petroleum & Chemical (SNPMF)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.