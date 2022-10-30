China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Update

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,198,800 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the September 30th total of 8,925,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 724,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.5 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock remained flat at $0.44 on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

