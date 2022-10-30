Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Cut to “Reduce” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from CHF 9,500 to CHF 10,200 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LDSVF stock opened at $9,650.00 on Wednesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 1 year low of $9,050.00 and a 1 year high of $13,875.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10,143.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10,191.27.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

