ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Down 15.5% in October

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 114,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COFS traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. 2,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend

ChoiceOne Financial Services ( NASDAQ:COFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.72 million during the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 25.63%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

