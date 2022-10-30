Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 37,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 6.7% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 37.1% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Chubb by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,938,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on CB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.08.

NYSE CB opened at $214.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.48. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.48). Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

