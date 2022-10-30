Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Short Interest Update

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,400 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the September 30th total of 221,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chunghwa Telecom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHT traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $34.05. 164,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,913. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 37.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter worth $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

