Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.89.

CNK opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

