Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 2.5% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after buying an additional 1,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,981,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,786,000 after buying an additional 704,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.