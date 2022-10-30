Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $610,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 317,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,841 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 25.5% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.5 %

C opened at $46.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $70.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

