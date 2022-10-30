Citigroup Lowers Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $275.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.61% from the company’s current price.

LH has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 3.7 %

LH opened at $224.29 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.56.

Insider Activity

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 3,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.