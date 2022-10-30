City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Update

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 987,700 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the September 30th total of 765,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 340,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of City Office REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

City Office REIT Price Performance

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

NYSE CIO traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,524. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $446.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

