Clas Ohlson (OTCMKTS:CSOHF) Short Interest Update

Clas Ohlson (OTCMKTS:CSOHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the September 30th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Clas Ohlson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
