Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Short Interest Update

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Friday. 15,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.49.

