Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Short Interest Update

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the September 30th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clever Leaves

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clever Leaves stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,664 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Clever Leaves Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLVRW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 18,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,113. Clever Leaves has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.