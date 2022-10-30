Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 220.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 41,987 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 13.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 13.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 101.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $93.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.17). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

