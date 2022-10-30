Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Down 8.3% in October

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of Close Brothers Group stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,601. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $40.94.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.9316 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
