Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Down 8.3% in October

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Close Brothers Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,601. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.9316 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Close Brothers Group

CBGPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Investec lowered shares of Close Brothers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,240 ($14.98) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,140 ($13.77) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,170.00.

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.