CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.87-$2.89 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.92. 2,169,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. CMS Energy has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 606.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

