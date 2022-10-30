CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.87-$2.89 EPS.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.92. 2,169,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,387. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.23.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.25.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.