Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $1.34

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 1.3398 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has a payout ratio of 64.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

NYSE KOF opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 203.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KOF. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

