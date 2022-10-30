Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Up 42.0% in October

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the September 30th total of 24,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Coffee Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Coffee stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 20,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 million, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.15. Coffee has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 1.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.83% of Coffee worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

