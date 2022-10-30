Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$76.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$112.50 to C$102.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$96.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Cogeco Communications from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$98.00.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$70.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$62.35 and a 52-week high of C$114.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

