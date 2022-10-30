Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) One Day Volume Tops $5.17 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,545.80 or 0.07506260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $991.78 million and $5.17 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,478.85 or 0.31500088 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.