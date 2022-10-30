Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Price Hits $1,544.25 on Major Exchanges (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,544.25 or 0.07473915 BTC on major exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $990.78 million and $5.38 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

