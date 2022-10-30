Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74, RTT News reports. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.31. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.74%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,890,000 after purchasing an additional 234,113 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

