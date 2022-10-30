Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR) Short Interest Update

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Colombier Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

CLBR opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. Colombier Acquisition has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBR. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Colombier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Colombier Acquisition Company Profile

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

