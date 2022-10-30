Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Short Interest Up 10.6% in October

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,273,700 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 9,291,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,776.7 days.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
Shares of CBAUF stock remained flat at $65.19 during trading on Friday. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $59.48 and a twelve month high of $80.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.40.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
