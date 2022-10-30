Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Short Interest Up 10.6% in October

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,273,700 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 9,291,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,776.7 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

Shares of CBAUF stock remained flat at $65.19 during trading on Friday. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $59.48 and a twelve month high of $80.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.40.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

(Get Rating)

Read More

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.