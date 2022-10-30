Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 193,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.18. 36,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,467. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Compass Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,346,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,932.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 52,865 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

