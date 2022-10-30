Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPXGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 193,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.18. 36,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,467. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Compass Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,346,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,932.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 52,865 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

