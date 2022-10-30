Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 128 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $86.82 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $79.44 and a 12-month high of $124.63. The stock has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average of $92.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

