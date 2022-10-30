Concord Wealth Partners Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 278,169 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 92,368 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 224,403 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 41,287 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 74,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.19.

Shares of COP opened at $127.17 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.09. The firm has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

