Concord Wealth Partners Has $133,000 Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 350.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.20. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $104.50.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $521.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.75 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

