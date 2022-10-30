Concord Wealth Partners Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after buying an additional 174,431 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.9% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 90.3% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 67,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 209.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3 %

KMI opened at $17.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

