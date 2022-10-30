Concord Wealth Partners Has $205,000 Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 35.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 29.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of -0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $96.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $291.31.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $214,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,881,008.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $214,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,008.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,829. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

