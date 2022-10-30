Concord Wealth Partners Increases Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 456.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 41,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 128.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.41. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $156.82.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at $990,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,318 shares of company stock valued at $238,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

