Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in VMware were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 310.9% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 75.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in VMware by 150.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMware Stock Performance

VMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

VMware stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $154.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.