Concord Wealth Partners Sells 128 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Chubb were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Chubb by 960.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 23.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $214.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.49 and a 200 day moving average of $196.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.48). Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.08.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

