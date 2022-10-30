Concord Wealth Partners Sells 233 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ADM opened at $94.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 702,470 shares of company stock valued at $63,808,063. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

