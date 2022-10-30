CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $305.00 million-$320.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.65 million.

NYSE CNMD traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.11. 592,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.82. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. CONMED has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently -20.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded CONMED from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CONMED from $118.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CONMED from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.25.

In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $328,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CONMED by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CONMED by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CONMED by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 104,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in CONMED by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,139,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

