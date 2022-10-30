CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.21-$3.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1-$1.115 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. CONMED also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.21-$3.28 EPS.

CONMED Stock Up 2.9 %

CONMED stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,859. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43. CONMED has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.20%.

CNMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CONMED from $118.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut CONMED from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CONMED from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

