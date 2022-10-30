Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 411,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 184.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 103,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

Connect Biopharma Price Performance

Connect Biopharma stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. Connect Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.