Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 411,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 184.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 103,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.
Connect Biopharma stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. Connect Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $16.97.
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
