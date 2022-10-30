Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.20-$11.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 3.6 %

STZ stock traded up $8.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.09. The stock had a trading volume of 834,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,696. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,032.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $278.64.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 163.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.