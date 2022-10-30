Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) PT Lowered to $12.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of CSTM opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. Constellium has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 60.12%. Constellium’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 59,770 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellium

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.