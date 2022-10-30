ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Trading 18% Higher Over Last Week

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a total market capitalization of $100.86 million and approximately $108.31 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003016 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,482.57 or 0.31368075 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000474 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012251 BTC.
ConstitutionDAO Token Profile
ConstitutionDAO was first traded on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com.
Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO
