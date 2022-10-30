ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Trading 18% Higher Over Last Week

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a total market capitalization of $100.86 million and approximately $108.31 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,482.57 or 0.31368075 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012251 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO Token Profile

ConstitutionDAO was first traded on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com.

Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.Having lost the auction and following the core team's choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.”Discord”

