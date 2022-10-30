Copa (NYSE:CPA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

CPA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Copa has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average is $69.95.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Copa had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $693.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 195.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 34,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,394,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 10.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 603,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,507,000 after purchasing an additional 56,148 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

