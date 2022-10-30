Corning (NYSE:GLW) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GLW has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corning to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

