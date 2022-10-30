Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Corteva by 68.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $66.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

