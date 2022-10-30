Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Trimmed by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $242,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 391,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 178.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 504,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $290,774,000 after acquiring an additional 323,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,655. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock opened at $510.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $499.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

